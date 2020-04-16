Annawan School Board hopes to have Graduation

Annawan School Board members are hoping the district’s high school graduation ceremony can be held as scheduled on Sunday, May 17, in the high school gym.

At their virtual meeting Wednesday, April 15, held via Zoom, the board discussed the upcoming ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 17, and Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “Even if we need to move the ceremony to June, we can plan to have aceremony for students and parents. We are waiting for Governor (J.B.) Pritzker to announce the next steps in reopening school districts and public gatherings.”

“Our graduating seniors deserve special recognition and we hope we are able to provide that for them in some way in this school year.”

In other business, the board approved applying for SREC (Solar Renewable Energy Credits) with KOTA and Atlas as the broker for potential power purchase agreement and lease agreement with the Annawan School District.

The board previously discussed installing solar panels on the former football practice field near the school, and Nordstrom said, “We will discuss making a decision about the solar panels once we learn the value of the energy credits.”

The board also:

-Approved a tentative list of 22 high school seniors for graduation ceremonies.

-Approved a two-year extension of the lease with Midwest Transit Equipment for the district’s five school buses.

-Accepted the resignation of LuAnne Coppejans as freshman-sophomore girls’ basketball coach.