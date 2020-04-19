GENESEO-Pastor Virgil Juliot, 94, Geneseo, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo.

A private graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

The Reverend Matt Kamprath will officiate.

Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran of Geneseo or Trinity Lutheran of Canton.

Virgil Juliot was born Sept. 22, 1925 to William and Lydia Juliot in Lake City, Minnesota where he subsequently grew up. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota and Augustana Seminary in Rock Island, (now part of the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago).

He was ordained in the Augustana Synod, June 20, 1954. He completed graduate work at Luther-Northwestern Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota and held a Church and Country certificate from Michigan State University. Since his ordination, he served Ruston Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington, Saron Lutheran in Hoquiam, Washington; Gethsemane Lutheran and Swan Lake Lutheran in Dassel, Minnesota; Bethesda Lutheran in Moorhead, Minnesota; Trinity Lutheran in Canton, along with Wiley Lutheran, Ellisville.

He retired July 1, 1992.

After retirement, Virgil moved to Geneseo, and served as interim pastor and pulpit supply for many churches in the area.

He also served as visitation pastor for shut-ins at First Lutheran of Geneseo for 23 years where he and his wife Marilyn are members. He served six years on the American Missions committee of the Minnesota Synod (LCA), and seven years on the Migrant Worker Consortium of the Illinois Conference of Churches.

Pastor Virgil graduated from the Illinois Master Gardeners course in 1996 and loved tending his landscaping.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps the day before his 18th birthday and served as a navigator aboard a B29 Bomber flying various missions over Japan during WWII.

As Pastor Virgil guided his crew across the Pacific Ocean, so in his ministry he guided people to Christ.

He and his wife have served as volunteers at Hammond Henry Hospital since 1992. Virgil believed that God had called him to be a servant to others and he lived this out in his ministry and life.

He married Marilyn Culver May 14, 1955 and together they had five children.

They have twelve grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and are expecting the 25th.

Virgil enjoyed 44 trips with family and friends to the Boundary Water Canoe Area of northern Minnesota. He sailed aboard an historic schooner off the coast of Maine three times, worked one summer in Alaska while in college, and traveled twice to Israel, Jordan and Egypt. He also visited Brazil, England, Wales, Scotland and the Hawaiian Islands. He and his wife wintered for 15 years in Tucson, Arizona.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 65 years, Marilyn, children Kathy (Kent) McDowell, Canton, Karen (David) Reinertsen, Grand Junction, Colorado, Keith (Faye) Juliot, Phelan, California, Kevin Juliot of McPherson, Kansas and Mark (Lori) Juliot , Naperville; also a sister, Marcella Steffen, of Bemidji, Minnesota and a brother, Howard (Twylah) Juliot, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other beloved family.

Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Lydia, and brothers Duane and Norman.