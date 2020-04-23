Kati Grimes, nurse practitioner, has joined the Hammond-Henry Hospital regional health care team. She will begin seeing patients on Monday, May 11, at the Hammond-Henry Geneseo Clinic, located within the hospital at 600 North College Ave.

Patients who have future appointments with Grimes are asked to reschedule appointments, and new and existing appointments also can be scheduled by calling Hammond-Henry Regional Health Partners, 309-944-1275.

Grimes is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Prior to attaining her NP degree and training with OSF Healthcare in Peoria, while she was working as a CCU/Med Surgical nurse at Hammond-Henry, Grimes earned a Master of Science Degree in Nursing (MSN) from St. Francis College of Nursing in Peoria.

She has been providing healthcare to local families at Hammond-Henry since 2011 as a CNS, RN and now NP.

“I have lived in Henry County my entire life, and my husband and I have a farm here,” she said. “I love working in and serving Henry County and the community. I am blessedto be in Geneseo five days a week, meeting the needs of people.

Mark Kuhn, Hammond-Henry CEO, said, “Over the last few months, the Hammond-Henry Geneseo Clinic team of healthcare providers has grown with the addition of very talented and compassionate professions, including Julie Brown, MD, and Loren Soria, MD, and now we welcome Kati Grimes, NP. Our mission is to continue to be responsive, attentive and available for the healthcare needs of those who live and work in Geneseo and surrounding communities.”