Took advantage of the nice weather earlier in the week and decided to take a late afternoon walk in the woods. The wife wanted to go see the baby Great-Horned Owls which was the leading factor in getting out of the house for a spell.

Not being there in three days gave me a small bit of apprehension. There would be that chance that the young owls had fledged the nest, vanishing the idea of seeing them. The last time that I had seen them had the owls at the edge of the nesting cavity looking as if they were just days from taking flight.

It was a nice walk in. The air was warm, the winds relatively calm. If they were there, and that’s a big if, conditions would be perfect to view them.

Before getting to the ridge with the owls we see three deer. All three were dead in their tracks watching our movements. I quickly put the camera on them only to realize that they were bucks. I could easily see the little nubs of antler formation. The sun angle on the deer wasn’t the best but I took two quick shots anyway before the deer moved on in the thick underbrush.

From our present location I could see over to the next ridge where the owl nesting tree was located. On that tree are two limbs where the owls might be situated. We could not see anything from where we stood. There, however, might be the chance that they were sitting again at the edge of the nesting cavity but that would not be visible until we walked to the ridge to get on the east side of the nest which in where it was facing.

We now worked in that direction all the while keeping a sharp eye on the nest. Once we reached the ideal viewing location, we found disappointment. The owls were gone. They had fledged. We scan the nearby trees in hopes that they might be using another tree. Once again, we find nothing. They were indeed gone.

Now, since the owls were gone, I shifted into another mode. It was time for some other research. We walked to the base of the nesting tree to check for owl pellets. Here we should find some regurgitated balls of hair and bones that the owls can not digest and therefore hack up to fall to the forest floor below the nest.

We find several. Picking through them I can see bone fragments of mice and even a few birds. We see also what looks like rabbit fur but then I find something that I had never seen before.

Over the years I have picked through countless owl pellets, but this would be the first time I had ever come across this. I know that it is nothing special and probably happens all the time, but it is the first for me.

Right at the base of the tree are two full legs. They had been torn off right where they meet the body and then discarded out of the nest. Judging from the size they appeared to be chicken legs. At first, I wasn’t sure but then I could see a small spur on the legs. Yes, it is possible that they had belonged to a pheasant, but they just didn’t look right. I determined that it had to be from a chicken and left it at that. I thought about taking a photo to show you but didn’t think that it would look all that good on this page.

I wish I could climb this tree just to see what creature remains might be found in the nest. Might I find chicken feathers, a beak maybe? I don’t know but it would sure be cool to have a look inside. It would be a big climb and if I ever get the guts, I just might do it. Maybe I could climb halfway and put a GoPro on a long selfie stick and video the inside. You know, that just might be an idea. Thinking now.

We study a few more pellets and then walk off to view some of the surrounding wildflowers. It is now time to head out.

Despite the fact that the owls had left it was still a pleasant outing. It’s good to know that no matter how many times you get out there is still an education to be had.

•Mushrooms. I haven’t looked all that hard, but they are finding some grey’s in Fulton County. We need some warm nights now to help control the ground temperature so the big yellows will pop up. We finally received some moisture so if we could just get a few warm days and nights we should be golden.

•How much longer can I take this virus thing? Nights without baseball?? It’s killing me. I can’t watch anymore replays of past games. Now I might, however, be able to watch some replays of world series games from the seventies. Show me the Pirates and the Orioles. Show me Roberto Clementie, Steve Blass, Dave Cash, Al Oliver, Brooks Robinson, Boog Powell.

Show me when baseball was baseball.