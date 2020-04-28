Payton Conner will graduate this spring from Kewanee High School more prepared to face the world and follow her dream, thanks to her involvement in FFA.

She will also go forward after earning the highest state award an FFA member can receive, and a $1,000 national scholarship.

Conner plans to attend Black Hawk College East Campus this fall as an Agriculture Education major, a worthy choice since Illinois still faces a severe shortage of ag teachers. She is wrapping up a successful career in FFA and the ag department at KHS, where she served last year as chapter sentinel and this year as chapter president. Her hard work has resulted in the Illinois FFA awarding her the State FFA Degree, a prestigious honor that only about 3 percent of FFA members attain.

According to KHS ag teacher and chapter advisor Kindra Callahan, to receive this degree, students must have been enrolled in agriculture courses and been an FFA member for at least two years, earned at least $1,500 in their Supervised Agriculture Experience project, have 25 hours of community service and demonstrated leadership ability and participation in the FFA.

Conner received her State FFA Degree in Ag Placement. Her Supervised Agriculture Experience, or SAE, has naturally been Ag Education which included serving as a GAST (Growing Agriculture Science Teachers) intern at Black Hawk East. Mrs. Callahan explained that GAST is a grant program that encourages students to explore agriculture education as a potential career. They are dual enrolled, get college credit and are assigned a school and teacher to shadow.

Conner worked with Callahan as well as shadowing ag teachers Kate Rashid at Wethersfield and Trent Taber at Cambridge. In addition to her observation hours, she had to assist with labs, write her own lesson plan and teach a lesson to a freshmen Introduction to agriculture class. Conner has also served as Callahan's TA (teacher's assistant) at KHS. Her second SAE has been Safety and she is a lifeguard at the Kewanee YMCA and the Oasis Acquatic Center.

Her FFA and ag activities have included section and state land use contests, or CDEs (Career Development Events), section, district and state ag education CDEs, section ag business and ag sales CDEs, and section and district proficiency interviews. She won the lesson plan section of the ag education CDE at the district level and placed second in the Section 3 Ag Ed CDE in her junior year, then placed in the top 10 for the State Ag Ed CDE. In the Section 3 Proficiency Interviews, she placed first in the Safety category and third in the Ag Ed category.

FFA activities she has participated in include blood drives, petting zoos, greenhouse sales and attendance of national and state FFA conventions.

"FFA has allowed me to enter into situations that made me nervous and required me to step out of my comfort zone," Conner said explaining how being in FFA has impacted her life. "That helped my confidence and ability to be around new people without shying away from an experience."

What will she take with her from the experience?

"I learned many new things through FFA and the ag program at KHS,” she said. “I’ve learned about livestock, how to present a lesson to a room full of kids, and how to always be flexible in situations. Because of FFA I am now able to go in front of a crowd and talk about things I am passionate about and I will hold onto that ability for the rest of my life."

To help her take the next step in her education, Conner was one of 6,880 applicants for 2019-2020 National FFA Scholarships and one of 1,323 students awarded $2,026,288 from 103 sponsors receiving the $1,000 Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarship sponsored by Gustafson Ford in Kewanee.

Payton is the 18-year-old daughter of Veronica Nanninga and Greg Conner of Kewanee.