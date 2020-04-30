The City Council Monday approved three public-works projects that will cost more than $1.4 million in all.

The projects, all of which are provided for in the city budget, are the annual summer street repair program, repainting the south water tower and relining sanitary sewer pipes throughout the city.

Street repairs

The council authorized spending up to $635,000 on the summer street program, which is paid for with state Motor Fuel Tax funds.

Previously, the council had approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County’s highway department for street repairs in the city. But City Engineer Scott Hinton reported to the council that the county highway department “has scaled back operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is no longer able to perform all the anticipated work.”

The council voted to hire a Rock Falls firm to work on the street program.

Tower painting

L.C. United Painting Co. of Sterling Heights, Mich., was hired to repaint the tower. The company’s bid of $271,000 was the lowest of four the city received.

Also hired was Dixon Engineering of Greenfield, Wis., for $47,530 for construction inspection services.

“The coating systems on the south water tower are at the end of their lives and are no longer protecting the structure in many areas,” Hinton reported to the council. “Also, there are several valves and other minor items in need of repair.

“Funds have beens set aside. . .for several years to fund the water tower coatings. Sufficient funds are budgeted and available for this project,” Hinton reported.

Sewer repairs

Liners are to be installed in several sewer mains and in the city’s portion of 65 sewer laterals. The work is to be done on East Central Boulevard, East Street, Park Street, Payson Street, Willard Street, Beach Street and Division Street.

Performance Pipelining of Ottawa submitted the lowest of four bids, $500,161.

Installing the linings “is performed from manhole to manhole without the need to remove pavement, excavate or expose the pipe,” Hinton reported.

The council also passed an ordinance ratifying the expenditures for replacing a 20-inch sanitary sewer main near the wastewater treatment plant earlier this year.

The city hired Quad City Directional Boring for $90,618 to install the pipe. Other contractors involved in the job were Dooley Brothers Plumbing and Heating of Kewanee, paid $14,145; Ratliff Brothers of Kewanee, $43,511; and BEA Britton Electronics and Automation, $1,905. There was also an additional $1,046 for “miscellaneous small supplies,” bringing the total for the job to $172,592.

The resolution notes that the job wasn’t budgeted, but adds that the city’s sanitary sewer enterprise fund has sufficient reserves to cover the costs.