WESTERN — Western Illinois University’s spring 2020 graduates may not be walking down the purple and gold aisles this spring, but sources have said the virtual commencement scheduled for May 9 is not all the university has in mind.

April 29, at Tuesday’s Faculty Senate meeting, Interim-Provost Billy Clow said the virtual commencement would not take the place of any formal ceremony, and that options were being considered to hold an alternative ceremony at a later date.

The virtual ceremony will be launched at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, and can be viewed on Western’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual ceremony will not require the participation of any faculty, but Clow said he hoped that faculty would take the time to view it if available.

At the offset of the state-wide stay-at-home order and the cancellation of 2020 Spring Commencement last month, Interim-President Martin Abraham said a survey was being sent to graduating students regarding a new in-person ceremony. The survey was sent out on April 16, and Abraham said in a Tuesday news-release on Western’s website that the replacement ceremony will hopefully be held this year. Clow told Senators on Tuesday that he wasn’t confident this could be done by August, however. The ceremony was cancelled as a precaution against the coronavirus disease, which has taken the lives of 2,125 Illinois residents across 96 counties, and infected 48,102 more.

A delayed and formal graduation ceremony isn’t all the university is in the process of arranging. Faculty Senators raised concerns about how soon students would be able to access the no-strings-attached financial assistance offered through the federal CARES Act and WIU Student Emergency Fund. Western was provided over $4 million in emergency funds from the CARES Act according to Abraham, and fundraised $110,000 from alumni and the community at-large on April 24 to help students in need, as part of Purple & Gold Day.

“We continue to support our students during this pandemic and are trying to ease the burdens many of our students and their families are facing,” Abraham said in the Tuesday release.

The emergency funds are grants, Abraham said, and do not have to be paid back. They can be used to alleviate any expenses incurred by students dealing with the pandemic, such as medical expenses, lost wages, food, rent/housing/utilities, technology, and other basic needs. Students who have not yet applied can still apply at bit.ly/ WIUStudentEmergency AidForm. Abraham said more than 1,400 have applied as of Tuesday.

When asked by Faculty Senator Betsy Perabo if the funds had been released yet, Clow said the grant money had been awarded to WIU via CARES, but he was not sure if the university had actually received the funds yet. He said the process is in place and that the university was waiting for the government to release it, at which point they said those who applied and were eligible would receive that money instantly.

Finally, Faculty Senate Chair Christopher Pynes said that Western’s search for a new president has not been postponed by the pandemic. He said a search company was officially selected from three candidates, but that the chosen company would not be announced at this time. Further, another meeting of the search committee would be scheduled soon to continue seeking the next leader of Western Illinois University.

As to the future of Western, Clow’s uncertainty towards a fall reschedule of spring commencement parallels nation-wide uncertainty for the near-future of higher education. Western has thus far announced the switch to online-only classes for the Summer semester, but has not made a formal decision on their fall semester. At previous meetings, Faculty Senators raised concerns about reports from independent researchers that a second-wave of the COVID-19 outbreak could strike in fall 2020. On Wednesday, April 29, the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said this second-wave was inevitable, but that its severity depends on what steps the U.S. takes to mitigate it in the coming months.

Clow said on Tuesday that many higher-learning institutions are weighing their options for the fall semester, but that very few have laid out a concrete plan of action by now. Clow said Interim-President Abraham wants to make a decision no later than the end of June, but that Western is partially at the mercy of what Governor J.B. Pritzker decides on the matter. Pritzker has closed all public and private schools throughout the state, as well as extended his administration’s stay-at-home order to the end of May.

