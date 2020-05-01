LOUISVILLE, KY - Michael K. Kirkham, 73, of Louisville, KY died on November 24, 2019 in Hosparus Health Center. Private services will take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Msgr. Richard Soseman will be officiating. Burial will take place in St. Valentine Cemetery at a later date. There will be military hoors at St. Valentine Cemetery in Peru, IL. Memorials may be sent to Kewanee School Foundation, American Cancer Society or Feed Ameria. Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Michael was born on Dec. 3, 1945 in Peru, IL. He was the son of Willet K. Kirkham and Caroline (Harzheim) Kirkham. He was married to Marilynn (Mrowicki) Kirkham on June 30, 1973.

Survivors include his wife Marilynn; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah (Kirkham) and Dane Clark of Louisville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Estella (Stella) and Emmett Clark of Louisville, KY; brother in law, Michael Mrowicki of Peru, IL; Brother, Patrick and Lorie Kirkham of Concord, CA; Sister, Janice Kirkham of Winterville, GA, brother, Robert Kirkham of Issaquah, WA and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Kirkham.

He graduated from Geogetown High School in 1964; IL State University with a B.S. in Education in 1972; IL State University MS in Science Education in 1977; Western IL University as Educational Specialist in 1992.

He was employed as an English teacher and coach at Eureka High School from 1972-1976. From 1976 to 2001 he was employed as an English teacher, Dean of Students and Basketball Coach taking the Kewanee Boilmaker Basketball team to state during the 1985-86 season.

He also sered as Principal and Assistant Superintendent at Kewanee High School.

He served as a staff Sgt. in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Danang, Vietnam from 1966-1969.

Mike was an avid golfer, reader and card player. He enjoyed watching golf, basketball, football and “Cub” baseball. He specially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Albert The Great Church and The Knights of Columbus. He was a loyal husband, devoted father and loving “Papa”.

A heartfelt thank you for your concern, prayers, and donations.

Sincerely, the Kirkham, Clark, and Mrowicki families.