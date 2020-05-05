The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Thursday announced a cumulative total of 54 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at

http://dph.illinois.gov

PaytonConnerFord Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships -Gustafson Ford LLC$1,000.00Kewanee FFA

JuliaStahlAmerica's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship Program $1,500.00Galva FFA