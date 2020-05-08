On May 5, ground was broken for a Bobcat Dealership building in the Teutopolis Wooden Shoe Development Inc. area along U.S. Route 40 on the west end of the village.

Bobcat employees, Wooden Shoe Development members, village board officials handled the shovels as they smiled for the camera despite light rainfall that morning. But the man with probably the widest smile was Doug Jansen, who had made it possible for the new business that will sell and service equipment for farmers, construction contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners to come to a spot just down the road from his old high school.

“Doug stated working for Bobcat as a salesman with no store here. He worked the territory here and rang up enough business that we thought it was time to build here in Teutopolis,” said Jerry Mueller, Regional Sales Manager for a series of Bobcat dealerships in Missouri, Illinois and five other states. “At one time, Doug was commuting from here to our office in Fairview Heights. So, he’s glad to see this building going up here.”

Jansen joined Bobcat in a leap of faith six years ago.

“I quit my job at Siemers to be a sales rep for Bobcat. I was doing cold calls for sales and trying to drum up business. I was racking up 55,000 miles of driving per year. I was working out of my house. It took a lot of self-confidence. I had to accept rejection by customers,” Jansen said.

His dedication paid off as more and more businesses and individuals decided Bobcat products were a good investment. The equipment manufacturer with plants in North Dakota offers products large and small that can fit the needs for different projects. There are 90 different attachments that can enhance the versatility of Bobcat models.

“The sales grew so rapidly and the company decided it was time to build here,” said Jansen, who will be managing a team of sales representatives and also service personnel in the 9,600 square-foot metal structure across the road from McMahon Meats. Three other businesses have also been built in the Wood Shoe Development section.

Mueller praised the work of the Wooden Shoe Development group. He also thanked village government officials for their cooperation as well.

“I think it’s fantastic for the village with job growth and tax revenue coming in,” said Teutopolis Mayor Greg Hess about new Bobcat dealership.

“They wanted to put this new retail business out front by the highway. And it helps that Doug is a hometown boy. Things in Teutopolis are really going well. We just need to keep going down the road,” said Village Trustee John Mette.

The building should be completed before the end of this year. It will be a new milestone for the Jansen family.

“Now, six years later this is a new chapter for us,” Jansen said of his growing family and career advancement.