This fall, the Democrat candidates will be on top of the Effingham County election ballots.

The Democratic Party gained the first ballot placement position the Nov. 3 General Election during a random selection of the order of placement of established political party candidates on Thursday, May 7, Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel reported. Republican Party candidates will be placed second on ballots, and all other parties (if any) will follow the Republicans.

The selection was conducted in the Effingham County Clerk’s office on the morning of May 7. Ballot placement is decided for elections involving major political parties. The November election will elect candidates for federal offices (including President), state and county offices. Check on the status of your voter registration in coming months with the County Clerk office to ensure your right to vote this fall.