Accepting change order deductions on two projects and discussion of matters on the COVID-19 crisis, golf carts and vandalism were covered by Dieterich Village Board during its May 4 meeting, which had all Trustees attending through a Zoom connection to comply with social distancing requirements.

The board unanimously approved the following change orders: deducting $126 from the original estimate of $9,054 for the Hartke Storm Sewer Addition; Cutting $200 from the Industrial Park East work. The Trustees also discussed progress on two grant projects relating to infrastructure with Lee Beckman, engineer for the village.

Voting by Zoom were Trustees Mike French, Derick Stumeier, Sean Pankau, Carrie Galbraith, Jeff White and Bill Lane. Mayor Brad Hardiek was present at Village Hall that night.

After approving appointment ordinances, it was agreed summer workers can be responsible for more than mowing duties. Board members believe this avoids “make-work” duties when rainfall postpones mowing during the summer. Board members also clarified pay scales for the workers, which is necessary because a state mandatory increase in the minimum wage takes effect on July 1 with different pay rates for minors.

Mayor Brad Hardiek, who was conducting the meeting from Village Hall, reminded board members of the potential revenue losses due to the coronavirus closures of the Civic Center, Liberty Memorial Park and local businesses with video gaming.

Village Clerk Brittny Gipson also mentioned there have been several requests for zoning matters but social distancing is a concern for the next Zoning Board meeting. It was suggested holding that meeting in the Civic Center, which could accommodate social distancing for that meeting with precautions on attendees.

The prospects for the Dieterich Fourth of July Celebration, which draws a huge crowd annually to events and the parade, are uncertain now due to COVID-19. The village will announce when it is decided to move ahead or postpone the celebration.

Abuse of golf carts privileges is a concern with many young people driving without their parents riding shotgun. It was suggested to offer reminders to the public on the golf cart rules. The use of golf carts in Dieterich was established last summer with permits and inspections by the village.

Recent vandalism at the park drew support for raising the monetary penalty for offenders from $100 to $500. A public apology in person or by writing to the board would also be required. Seeking fines and restitution through the courts can be a complicated process with underage vandals, but the village wants to make sure the offenders do pay up on the damage and apologize for their irresponsible actions. The village is considering other actions to deter costly vandalism on public property.

More information will be sought for codifying cemetery rules regarding different issues. The board also wants to consider some rules on the memorial tree program to avoid possible future conflicts on the placement of the trees.