Lois M. Liddy passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born a three-pound preemie in Teutopolis, IL to Christine and Clarence Buehnerkemper on October 21, 1928. She graduated from Teutopolis High School in 1946 and then graduated from St. Anthony’s Hospital School of Nursing in Terre Haute, IN. She was an alumnus of Indiana State University and she also attended the University of Indianapolis.

She retired from St. Francis Hospital - Beech Grove after 34 years of service. She was a Clinical Instructor and Educational Coordinator for 30 years. She also taught the Refresher Nurse Course, and then as computer technology developed in the hospitals, she became the Informatics Specialist for all newly hired nurses, graduate nurses and unit secretaries. Outside her official duties, she originated the display of the “Living Nativity” at St. Francis in the 1970’s. She created the hospital band with a dozen members playing during the holidays. She also enjoyed doing skits with other clinical instructors on the stage for instructional inservices.

Prior to her time at St. Francis Hospital, Lois’ nursing career started at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago. She was involved in the Neuro-Surgery, Pulmonary and Cardiovascular Units. Lois spent 15 years at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana where she kept busy in OR, Private Duty and Pharmacy. In Pharmacy at Ball Hospital she was a Liaison Instructor between nursing service and pharmacy to integrate the pharmacy students from Butler University and Purdue University on their 5th year Internship in Pharmacy.

Lois was also on the Executive Board of Directors of the Indiana State Nurses Association for 10 years. She served as a mentor for the Eastern Indiana Student Nurse Association assisting student nurses from Ball State University with their meetings, conventions and plays on stage for educational purposes.

In her personal life, Lois and her husband Bob loved to travel during their retirement. They traveled all throughout Europe several times and traveled to all but two of the States in the U.S. They took many cruises and liked to spend their winters months on South Padre Island in Texas.

Survivors include her children, Kelly (Mike) Liddy-Alderson, Gloria (Ted) Jacobson, Jerry (Jill) Friend, Tim (Diana) Liddy, 17 adored grandchildren, 19 wonderful great-grandchildren and 26 beautiful great-great- grandchildren.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her dearly beloved husband, Robert Liddy of 51 years, her son David Liddy, her step sons James Liddy and Jerry Liddy, her siblings, Pete Buehnerkemper, Darlene Buehnerkemper Leigh, and Clair Buehnerkemper.

A private Catholic funeral service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on May 7th, 2020 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Lois asks that you do a random act of kindness for a stranger and/or you can donate to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (online donation: Stjude.org/givehope), PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 in her memory.