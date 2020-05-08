Teutopolis Village Board last week approved a payment and change order for the ongoing project along U.S. Route 40 west of the village.

Trustees approved a $222,640 payment to Howell Paving for work completed so far and authorized the village board president to sign a change order totaling $28,352 for traffic control surveillance relating the Route 40 project. The votes on the payments were unanimous during the May 6 meeting in Village Hall. Answering roll call were Dan Zerrusen, Jane Summers, Bernie Hartke, Greg Oseland, present at Village Hall, and, present by phone connection, Dave Tegeler and John Mette. The phone connection helps meet social distancing rules for board meetings.

There was discussion with Connor & Connor Engineers Shannon Woodard and John Stone on replacing the remaining cast-iron water pipes in the village and the adding some streets to the annual Motor Fuel Tax street maintenance program.

The village has 17,600 feet of cast iron piping in its water system, amounting to a little of a third of the network. Trustees learned replacing the older pipes could cost up more than $2 million. The proposal will be discussed further when village board committee meetings resume after the COVID-19 pandemic precautions end.

Oseland and Zerrusen suggested adding crack sealing to the street maintenance plan for sections of Walnut and Water streets with cracks appearing on those roadways. The board approved a resolution appropriating $50,000 of MFT funds for maintenance of streets, mostly involving oil and chip work.

The board also hired summer workers Josh and Jarrett Hardiek, Gavin Meyer and Craig Carr at an hourly pay rate of $10. Carr will concentrate on mowing village properties.

In other personnel matters, the board decided to place a freeze on employee pay rates until the COVID-19 emergency is finished. The board discussed the proposal in closed session before returning to open session.

In other business, the board renewed eight liquor licenses for local businesses. The cost of the licenses is $1,000 for taverns, $750 for carry-out and $500 for the Knights of Columbus license. The board declined two requests for prorating the license costs since bars have been closed since March as part of the statewide stay-at-home order. One request came from a tavern owner who offers sales at his drive-up window as allowed under the state order.

The board also accepted bids for sand and stone stockpiles from Charles Heuerman Trucking and authorized the transfer of Prairie View Subdivision Lot 37 to HRR Construction of Effingham. Tegeler abstained on the transfer vote.

Trustees also asked questions or requests on correcting different problems, including eliminating a mosquito breeding haven in a pile of tires at a residence, ensuring no illegal dumping of limbs on village property and checking into some drainage problems. There is also a concern about dirt getting left by farmers on a street in a local subdivision

The village will receive $100,000 in separate payouts from the Rebuild Illinois program. The money is appreciated and can be useful on some projects, but that amount is not a gamechanger.

“One hundred thousand is nice to have but it doesn’t go very far anymore,” Mayor Greg Hess noted.