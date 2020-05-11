Effingham, IL – The sixth positive case of COVID-19 in Effingham County was reported today. The individual, a female in her 70’s, has had no previously known contact with the virus. She is currently at home following isolation protocol.

During investigation of this case, this individual disclosed that she had visited the two garden centers in Flora on the morning of May 4th. Concerned individuals that visited a garden center in Flora during this timeframe should contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237.

While the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Effingham County has not been high, increased activity in the community increases exposure. To minimize your risk, please continue to follow precautions:

• Adhere to the stay at home order.

• When leaving home to acquire essential needs, follow to social distancing guidelines of 6 feet and wear a mask.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands.

Often persons with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until several days after the virus enters their system. If you begin to feel ill, isolate yourself at home, and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen. COVID-19 testing availability has increased in our community and is now available at several locations. Your medical provider can help you determine if testing is the best course of action for you.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 to answer questions. Other trusted sources of information include the CDC, IDPH, and ECHD websites and social media accounts.