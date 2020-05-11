Margaret L. (Weiler) Kocher, 95, of Olney, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Aperion Care in Olney, IL. Margaret was born on April 4, 1925 in Richland Co., IL, the daughter of August “Gus” Joseph and Frances Mary (Schneider) Weiler. She married Ralph Kocher on June 27, 1946 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney and he preceded her in death on January 19, 2017.

Margaret worked at GTE in the revenue accounting department. She then worked for the Merle Norman shop. Margaret also worked as the cosmetology instructor and manager of the Richland Academy of Beauty, she then went on to own and operate Silhouette Hair Fashions until she retired. Margaret received the Woman of the Year Service Award in 1968 for volunteer work in many organizations; Woman's Club, American Legion - leader of the Jr. Auxiliary, Girl Scout Leader, St. Joe's Ladies Guild, St. Joe RCIA, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, RMH Auxiliary, and VFW Auxiliary. Margaret was an excellent seamstress and sewed everything from wedding dresses to doll wardrobes. She also enjoyed knitting, crafts, holiday decorating, and entertaining at her cabin on Borah Lake. She took pleasure in dancing and playing cards with relatives. Margaret was an avid gardener and raised beautiful flower beds along with vegetable gardens.

Margaret is survived by her son, Michael A. Kocher and companion Barbara of Inman, KS; daughter, Rebecca Mayer and husband Larry of Marion, IL; son, Thomas W. Kocher of Olney; daughter, Kathleen Haenggi and husband Louie of Olney; 16 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter; brothers, Henry "Hank" Weiler and Elmer (Beverly) Weiler, sisters, Barbara Lewis and Carolyn Moran; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandsons, Matthew Aaron Kocher and Michael Eugene Mayer; brothers, Byron Weiler, Jim Weiler, and John Weiler; sisters, Mary Hahn, Pauline Hahn, Millie Vail, and LaVerne Blackburn.

Memorials can be made to the St. Joseph Building Fund.

A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney.

A live broadcast will be available on the Tribute Wall for Margaret Kocher located on kistler-patterson.com.