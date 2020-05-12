The Kewanee Hog Days Committee has cancelled its May meeting and plans to finalize its plans for for the 2020 Labor Day fest on June 9.

The committee has not been meeting in person and has taken a wait-and-see attitude whether the annual festival can be held this year due to social-gathering restrictions.

In trying to meet in June, committee leaders contacted Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley, who advised the group not to meet in person. They also expressed issues with meeting online, including the fact that there are so many members.

An email sent to committee members this week expressed optimism over the governor’s new phase-in plan to re-open Illinois — though only for the expectation that they might be able to meet in person in June to finalize plans or decide the next step for this year’s event.

The email said committee members would hold the June 9 meeting “no matter what.”

“That will still give the full committee time to alter anything the board has recommended and insure the democracy of our organization does not erode.”