The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that the annual Fourth of July celebration at Northeast Park, as well as supporting fireworks display fundraisers, has been cancelled for 2020.

The announcement said the event is being cancelled due to state and local restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Fourth event, the June 5 fireworks kickoff and June 18 Chamber golf outing fundraisers also have been cancelled — though the golf outing could be added back in the fall if social distancing restrictions are lifted or modified.

The Chamber’s annual Concert in the Park series is still being planned, though some dates may be cancelled or rescheduled.

Farmer Market

a ‘go’ on Sat.

The Kewanee Farmer’s Market will kick off for the season this Saturday, May 16, and follow safety protocol recommended by the Illinois Dept. of Public Health.

This will be considered an “In and Out” market only selling food items and arranged for adequate distancing. Both vendors and shoppers will be required to wear a facemask.

“Although this is a unique market season,” according to Katie Yaklich, volunteer coordinator, “we’re hopeful that folks still come out and support our local growers and vendors.”

The market runs from 7:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday mornings through October at Berrien Park (corners of Tremont and West 3rd streets) rain or shine.

Visit the Kewanee Farmer’s Market Facebook page for timely updates and vendor offerings.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Contact Katie at katieyaklich@gmail.com or call the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Office at (309) 852-2175.

Galva Arts to

Play It Forward

To support musicians during the pandemic, Galva Arts Council has launched the Play it Forward campaign. This aid program will distribute grants, starting at a minimum of $500, to musicians facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19 and broadcast a live stream of a performance by the artist, recorded without an audience, where additional tips will be collected for the performer.

Submissions can be made on the Play It Forward page at HeartlandConnections.com and will be accepted through May 17th. Grant recipients will be selected by lottery and announced on May 18. Artist will be notified by email.

Those who wish to contribute to this fund please visit the Play It Forward page on HeartlandConnections.com or mail a check to Galva Arts Council, PO Box 29, Galva, Illinois 61434 with a memo of “Play It Forward”.

The Play It Forward campaign is a partnership between Heartland Connections, Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, Galva Arts Council, Peoria Music Live, Done Right TV, and Bishop Hill Creative Commons and is made possible by generous support from the Galesburg Community Foundation.