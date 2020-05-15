The spring weather and the loosening of business restrictions have brought out the green-thumbers in droves.

Jeff Johnson, owner of Sunnyfield Greenhouse and Garden Center in Galva, said last month’s sales were up 30 percent over the previous year as a record-setting number of customers poured into his business the first weekend of May.

“We’re one of the few places open,” Johnson said of the increase in business, and it’s not just in the Kewanee area, but all across the country, he said.

Johnson said he’s already sold out of certain items, especially vegetable plants and some of his items on re-order are taking several weeks to come in.

Hot items this year include not just vegetables but also small fruit plants. The increased interest in growing food at home could be a response to consumer worries and uncertainty about future food shortages amid the pandemic.

The threat of COVID-19 hasn’t been an issue for daily operations, said Johnson.

“We have a lot of square footage,” he said.

That square footage made it easier for customers over the busy Mother’s Day weekend to observe social distancing. Johnson’s employees are also wearing face masks.

The garden center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. Sunday.

At Kewanee's Dew Fresh Market, owner Paul Lamb said the increase in business has been incredible.

“It’s been a madhouse,” Lamb said, noting his sales have doubled in recent weeks.

“I think everyone is stuck at home anyway, and a lot of people have turned that into working on their house and yard,” he said.

Lamb said he’s had customers from as far away as Iowa City, Bloomington and even Southern Wisconsin come in to purchase his inventory. And while he’s seen his regular customers come through, he’s also seen a lot of new faces.

“A lot more than normal and a lot of new ones with questions,” he said of the gardening novices.

Lamb also said vegetable plants are flying off the shelves.

“We’ve had a heck of time keeping up with them,” he said.

But Lamb said as far as inventory, the nursery is solid and the next crop of vegetables are on their way.

“I think people will plant into June and the better part of mid-June,” he said.

Dew Fresh is in its 31st year of operations and is open 8 to 5, seven days a week.

At least one area nursery hasn’t yet opened its doors for customers and has no immediate plans to do so.

Ryan Werkheiser, owner of Kewanee's Nature’s Creations Greenhouse & Farm, has no plans to open up his family farm to customers. Instead, the farm is offering curbside pickup to customers, who can place orders either through the business Facebook page or by email.

But even with curbside pickup, Werkheiser said he’s seen an increase in sales.

“I’m surprised at the amount of business I’m getting from curbside,” he said.

And while vegetables have been a hot commodity, he said he’s selling a wide variety of other plants and flowers as well. Already, he’s looking towards the future and hopes he will be able to open his greenhouse to foot traffic by autumn.. In September, the business re-opens to sell 180 varieties of pumpkins and gourds, mums and popcorn.

“I hope things get back to normal before fall and we can feel comfortable opening back up to the public,” he said.