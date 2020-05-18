Trella Clow, 90, of Olney, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence. Trella was born on February 9, 1930 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Charles Luther and Mayme Ethel (Stine) Fiscus. She married Richard “Dick” Clow on March 8, 1967 and he preceded her in death on December 17, 2002.

Trella enjoyed gardening, being outside, dancing, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed listening to music and attending church, Free Methodist Church in Olney. Trella took pleasure in cooking and baking, nobody left with an empty stomach. She was known for her noodles and coconut cream pie. Trella was always dressed to impress and always had her jewelry and makeup on.

Trella is survived by her daughters, Judy Swinson of Olney, Julie Leaf of Olney, and Tina Clow-Evans and husband Anthony of Clay City; grandchildren, Toby (Tanya) Leaf, Tessa (Derek) Dicks, Timmy (Katie) Pennington, Nicki (Dave) Bassett, Tanya Leaf, Brittany Leaf, Jon Leaf, Kristi (Troy) Nosek, Sara Swinson, Christain (Vanessa) Pfoff; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sister, Eleanor Millman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry Leaf, Tom Leaf, Dan Leaf, Tony Leaf, Jeff Leaf, and Jonathon Leaf; sister, Charlene Diescher.

A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a private family visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Park.