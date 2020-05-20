Kewanee Dist. 229 schools will use most of the $680,000 it received in emergency funding to purchase computers for students and teachers.

The money was distributed through the recent federal financial stimulus package and the school board on Monday approved using nearly $370,000 of it to purchase 1,600 new Chromebooks for student use and another $115,000 for 100 new laptops for teachers.

Superintendent Chris Sullens said the money was provided to the district “to help get us through these times,” and that ensuring up-to-date computers are available for learning is the district’s main focus.

“These two purchases represent a significant amount of those dollars,” he told the board, noting that both were made through a bidding process that selected the lowest responsible bidder. He did not report on how the remaining money would be spent.

Sullens said the district already has 1,600 laptop computers and that they would now be held in reserve as backups or replacements. Most of those computers were already delivered to student homes when school was cancelled in March because of pandemic restrictions and will have to be exchanged for next year.

And next year continues to be the big question in the room.

Sullens said district leaders are still considering every option for classroom instruction next school year. Possibilities continue to range from continuing at-home instruction, resuming normal classroom instruction or some hybrid of the two — all of which will be determined based on how quickly the state “opens” and the status of the outbreak.

“I didn’t bring a crystal ball,” he joked with the board about the uncertainty. “Those are the things we are preparing or will be preparing for.”

Meanwhile, all other year-end functions at the school have been modified. Seniors are receiving diplomas one family at a time and year-end awards and valedictorian speeches have been announced by video. Around $80,000 in scholarships was collected locally this year.

“Everything will be memorialized,” said Sullens, noting that photos and videos of graduating seniors would be made available to them.

“We’ve done things to celebrate our students the best we can,” he said. “It’s certainly not the way we thought we’d end the year,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the seniors and their families,” said board member Lori Christiansen. “They’ve stood up and made us very proud of them.”