Lisa S. Thrasher, 57, of Bushnell, Illinois passed away at 2:16 a.m. at her parent’s residence in Bushnell. She was born on May 11, 1963 in Macomb, Ill. to Thomas F. and Janet C. (Rogers) Thrasher, they survive. She was in a long term loving relationship with Richard A. Utter. He survives.

Also surviving are, Sydney M. Utter of Bushnell, Ill. and Bradley A. Utter of Burlington, Ia.; one sister Kathy J. (Steve) Ackers of Bushnell, Ill.; nephew, Mathew Ackers and niece, Ashley Ackers.

She was preceded in death by one daughter Meredith R. Utter and one sister Marianne Thrasher Harrison.

Lisa absolutely loved people, you might even say she never met a stranger. She was spellbound by her pet Yorkie, Libby who passed earlier this year. But it was her family that was most important to her. She was small in stature but was the Rock of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and sister whenever possible. Lisa was also grateful for the love and support her family gave thought her life when dealing with health problems. Lisa was diagnosed at a very young age with Juvenile Diabetes, which created a lifetime of health issues, Lisa never complained and was always ready for the fight. In 2005 she received an unwavering gift from her brother-in-law Steve Ackers, a Kidney and a second chance to keep on fighting. Lisa was eternally gratefully for the support and love her bother-in-law and entire family gave her.

Lisa worked for Kmart for 21 years and several years at Ramsey Financial Services.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Private burial of ashes will be held in the Bushnell Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the McDonough District Hospital Home Health, Bushnell Rescue Squad or to J.D.R.F. (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).