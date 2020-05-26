WYOMING- James Edwin Bayer, 91, of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 5:15 a.m. at Toulon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

James was born October 23, 1928 in Camp Grove to Edwin Lewis and Nettie (Ault) Bayer. He married Betty Marsh at the First Baptist Church in Kewanee on January 10, 1953; she survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Linda (and the late Gregg) Hall of Kewanee; five grandchildren, Diana (Dan) DeSmit, Laura Hall, Pamela (Adam) Seif, Sarah (Robin Berg) Bayer and James (Hope) Bayer; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mildred Stubbs of Arizona. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Board; one great-grandson, Levi Berg; two brothers and two sisters.

Jim served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He was an electrician and owned Bayer Electric. He was a 70 year member of the Wyoming Masonic Lodge and was worship master in 1977, 1981, and 1985, and was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church. Jim loved Florida and always looked forward to traveling there.

A private family funeral will be at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. His burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Food Pantry. Online condolences may be left for his family on James’ tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.