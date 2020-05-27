GALESBURG — Galesburg police are seeking help from the public in identifying subjects responsible for recent copper thefts in the city.

This comes as investigation continues on copper thefts in the city, most notably at Midstate Manufacturing, 750 W. Third St., where between May 13 and 14, 200 pounds of scrap industrial copper wire were stolen, alongside copper publication lines and three Milwaukee Electric brand tools. Thirty sheets of OSB plywood were later found missing as well. The nature of the burglary, police reports said, did not indicate an inside job.

The police report on this incident noted that the investigation is ongoing, and scrap yards in Galesburg, Knoxville, Viola, Peoria, Galva, Rock Island and Kewanee in Illinois and Burlington and Davenport in Iowa have been made aware of the stolen copper.

Galesburg police have declined comment on the case beyond saying that the case is still being investigated.

Those with information on the case can contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

