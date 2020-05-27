KEWANEE - Mark E. Angelcyk, 70, of Kewanee, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. Mark was born March 5, 1950 in Kewanee, the son of Edward and Virginia (Wastart) Angelcyk. Mark attended Carl Sandburg and Illinois State University where he obtained his Master of Arts degree. Mark married Daisy Ubeda on May 27, 1979 in Nicaragua; she survives.

Mark is also survived by his son, Frank, New York; and his sister, Nancy (Michael) Carrel, Lees Summit, MO. Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark worked at the Star Courier for 25+ years. He was a train conductor for Burlington Railroad for a few years, he later became a teacher at Black Hawk, where he taught English as a second language. He enjoyed traveling in his younger years, especially visiting ghost towns. He enjoyed reading books from his large at home library, especially history. Mark loved spending time with his family.

Private Graveside Services will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Monsignor Jerry Rafalko will officiate. There will be no visitation. Please leave an online condolence for Mark’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.