KEWANEE - Carole Milnes, 78, of Kewanee, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Royal Oaks Care Center. Carole was born May 19, 1942 in Kewanee, the daughter of Tom and Lucille (Green) McGlenn. Carole married Robert W. Milnes on October 6, 1962 in Kewanee; he survives.

Carole is also survived by their children, Brian Milnes, Kewanee; Kathy Hunt, Davenport; two granddaughters, Kaitlin Hunt and Becca Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Jr.; sister, Shirley Vogelsang.

Carole was a homemaker. Carole was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Carole loved her beagle, Mickey. She enjoyed playing Nintendo, especially Tetris and Dr. Mario. She also enjoyed playing Uno, playing cards, and watching and playing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She also enjoyed watching and listening to anything Elvis. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church; the funeral service will be live streamed on Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Father Johndamaseni Zilimu will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 9:00 am – 10:30 am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Those wishing to attend visitation will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups of 10 or less. If you are required to wait your turn in the line outside please respect the social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to the Altar and Rosary Society at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Please leave an online condolence for Carole’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com. Carole’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the health care workers from Royal Oaks Care Center and Transitions Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they showed Carole during the time of her passing.