For over 30 years, fans of Full House and Fuller House have welcomed the Tanner family in their households through network television, broadcast syndication and streaming. Now they are saying goodbye to their viewers.

For those unfamiliar with the two series, both Full House and Fuller House have the same basic plot: a widowed parent, an aunt and uncle and a best friend all take care of three kids. In the original show Full House, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) asked his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Samos) and his best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) to help take care of his three daughters: D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) after his wife Pam was killed by a drunk driver.

The setup of Fuller House is similar to Full House with D.J. taking on Danny’s role, Aunt Stephanie taking Uncle Jesse’s role and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barbara) taking Joey’s role of caring for D.J.’s three boys: Jackson (Michael Campion), Max (Elias Harger) and Tommy (Dashiell and Fox Messitt) Fuller after D.J.’s husband Tommy died in a fire. Add the rest of the family, and the Tanner-Fuller house is even fuller.

The last season of Fuller House was split into two separate parts: part one, which aired on Dec. 6, 2019, and part two, which airs on June 2 this year. Part one of Fuller House focused on Stephanie’s and Jimmy Gibbler’s (Adam Hagenbuch) challenges with parenthood after bringing their baby daughter Danielle “Dani” home from the hospital following her birth by surrogate mother Kimmy. Other episodes from part one include Jackson and D.J. bonding over a video game; the family buying a sandwich shop, and the final episode, which included Steve (Scott Weinger) proposing to D.J. and Kimmy re-proposing to Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace).

The ending of part one likely means a triple wedding is in store for part two viewers: D.J. and Steve, Stephanie and Jimmy, and Kimmy and Fernando. Unlike Full House, whose series finale was not quite final, Fuller House intends to have a true season finale tentatively titled “Our Very Last Show, Again.”

Saget, Samos and Gladstone are expected to make appearances in their respective roles. The Olsen twins, who have not been on Fuller House since it started, will not appear as Michelle. Lori Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky Donaldson Katsopolis, will not make an appearance due to her firing following the college admissions scandal at the start of the first part of season five.

Fuller House season five part two will air on Netflix on June 2 along with the rest of the series. Fans of Full House can catch up with the Tanner family on Hulu.

