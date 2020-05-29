Donald Eugene Harriss, 93, of Brookstone Manor, Olney, IL was taken home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Elkhart, IL on July 19, 1926 to parents Carl and Nancy (McGeath) Harriss. He served in the Army Air Forces during World War II as a B-29 engine mechanic and was stationed in the Philippines. He married Pauline Koester on April 13, 1947 and they were married for 63 years.

Don worked for General Telephone for over 35 years in Lincoln, IL, Carbondale, IL and finally in Olney. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, gardening, playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his family.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, and longtime friend, Betty Swinson.

Don is survived by his three children, James Harriss and wife Linda of Edwardsville; Janet Harriss Robinson and husband Dan of Huntley, and Jerry Harriss and wife Connie of Olney; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Erica) Harriss, Patrick (Crystal) Harriss, Stacy (Boris) Cvijanovic, Karise (Nathan) Roberson, Tiffany (Ben) Vaughn, Sarah (Adeshina) Olawale, and Carly (Brian) Baldwin, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).

A private family memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a private family visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment of ashes will follow in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens.