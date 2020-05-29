Effingham, IL – The seventh positive case of COVID-19 in Effingham County was reported today. The individual, a female in her 50’s that has had contact with persons testing positive for Coronavirus. She is currently at home following isolation protocol.

As our community reopens to activity, the risk of COVID-19 exposure will increase. The overarching goal for the stay at home order has been to slow the spread of disease so cases can be effectively managed with the resources available. It is important to follow safety precautions as you begin to travel about the community:

• Maintain social distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.

• Wear a mask when in close proximity to non-household members.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands.

Often persons with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until several days after the virus enters their system. If you begin to feel ill, isolate yourself at home, and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen. COVID-19 testing availability has increased in our community and is now available at several locations. Your medical provider can help you determine if testing is the best course of action for you.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 to answer questions. Other trusted sources of information include the CDC, IDPH, and ECHD websites and social media accounts.