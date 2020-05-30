PEORIA — Though the idea was conceived just three days ago by a group of young Peorians, the We Matter March in Downtown Peoria on Saturday afternoon was a screaming success.

The peaceful march was attended by more than 1,000 people, a mix of ages and ethnicities gathering to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis this week.

"No justice, no peace, no racist police!" chanted marchers walking down Water Street from the Gateway Building, where they gathered at 1 p.m.

"I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe," chanted marchers farther down the line — the crowd was so large that multiple chants went on at the same time.

Officers from the Peoria Police Department cleared the way for the rally to fill city streets, blocking intersections and leading the way as marchers first paused at the Peoria Police Department, then continued on to the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza, where they gathered beneath the Soldiers and Sailors Monument for more than an hour of speeches.

As organizers spoke to the cheering crowd, Sincere Williams, 18, explained how he and his friends organized the event.

"At least 15 of us were involved in planning it. We’re all 18 to 20 years old," he said. "A lot of us just graduated, and a lot of us are returning college students because of coronavirus."

The march was publicized on social media, and word got out quickly.

"My friend Autumn, she was the first one to share it, and it got at least 103 shares," said Williams. "We didn’t know what to expect. Oh, my gosh, it’s been great."

The intent was not only to bring attention to a national pattern of police brutality against people of color, but also to unite the community, said Williams.

"A lot of us did it because we just want to spread love, and public relations, you know, work our way into the system that is oppressing us. Because sometimes we fight so hard with the little battles, I feel like we just don’t focus on the war. And the war is getting to what’s oppressing us, attacking the system with our knowledge," said Williams. "There’s a lot of talk about Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, and one of the controversial topics is black-on-black crime, and issues with our community, so we wanted to take the chance and really hit on that, and show that we can come together for things like this, and we can stick together. So we’re doing it for love, and we’re doing it for community, alongside of George Floyd and all the other unnecessary victims of violence."

Unity was something several attendees mentioned when asked why they decided to participate in the march.

"It’s all about the unity," said Lendsy Gaiter, a lifelong Peorian. "I’m proud of Peoria, for doing this peacefully, and for the turnout. This is how it’s supposed to be."

East Peoria resident Nichole Johnson came to the march with eight other people, family and friends who were attending an eighth-grade graduation party for her daughter.

"My daughter wanted to come to this," said Johnson. "We all wanted to come. It’s been a rough week, and my emotions have been all over the place."

Johnson’s older daughter, Kaitlyn Ferguson, 22, explained how everyone was feeling.

"We just want to be an ally and support black people in their fight against police brutality," she said. "We want them to know they are not alone in their fight."

Nearby, Lerissa Bonner listened with her 4-year-old daughter.

"We’re just here as support for the community, to support George Floyd and anyone who has lost someone because of the police," she said.

Michael Gills attended the rally to show unity with his community.

"Before I came, I went live on Facebook because we need more people here," he said.

Gills was impressed with how many people showed up.

"This is the biggest protest I’ve seen since I’ve been doing protests."

