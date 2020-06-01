Louisville, IL. – State Rep. Darren Bailey is calling on citizens to come to the rescue of local businesses as a way of taking charge and helping jumpstart the state economy.

“We have all been challenged in various degrees because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bailey (R-Xenia). “The worst to suffer are those who lost loved ones to this disease. It is a sorrowful tragedy. Many others have lost jobs and businesses, and school has been put on hold, but I believe in hope, and we can begin to dig out of this misfortune if we all pull together.”

As the Governor eases restrictions on his ‘stay-at-home’ order, Rep. Bailey is launching an effort to promote economic revival throughout the state starting at the local community level and is calling on local community leaders to join him.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy,” added Bailey. “According to the Small Business Administration, there are 1.2 million small businesses in Illinois employing 2.5 million employees. That’s 45 percent of the state private workforce! With a relaxation of restrictions and the numbers of coronavirus positive cases, infections, hospitalizations, and deaths beginning a downward trend, it’s time to stand together and show support for our local small businesses. By shopping local and hiring local, we can take a big step on our own to help jump-start local economies across Illinois.”

Bailey is asking local communities and chambers of commerce to support Revive Our Economy – Shop Local with a proclamation reinforcing the importance of small businesses, which play such an integral part in the livelihood and life of the communities they call home.

“There is so much each of us individually and together can do to revive and revive our cities, towns, and villages,” Bailey continued. “Communities large and small have endured an unprecedented economic situation with the coronavirus pandemic, which science is still trying to, but which they may never, fully understand. However, we cannot live in fear and watch our families and neighbors continue to suffer from joblessness. We need to start acting, as best we can, to help ourselves.”

Bailey said he will post updates on Revive Our Economy – Shop Local on his Facebook page. He is inviting people to post pictures and comments about local businesses they wish to highlight.