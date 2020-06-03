Henry County property owners received their property tax bills earlier this month, and for many, there was an unpleasant surprise.

Generally, property assessments went up slightly over last year, which could result in slightly higher tax bills.

But in at least one part of the county — Kewanee — assessments actually declined, which was good news for taxpayers.

Tracy Vinavich, Henry County’s supervisor of assessments, said property assessments are adjusted each year to see how they compare with real estate sales, and this year assessments went up just over 3 percent for most parts of the county.

There were exceptions, Vinavich said. The increase was almost twice that much in Geneseo, for example.

And in Kewanee, the tax assessments actually declined about 3 percent.

The assessment changes resulted from something called a sales ratio study.

Compiled by the Illinois Department of Revenue, the sales ratio study compares property tax assessments with actual real estate sales in a community. The study gives a picture of how close the tax assessments are to the actual market value of real estate.

Under state law, property tax assessments should be for 33 1/3 percent of a property’s market value.

According to the Department of Revenue website, “If the study results in something other than 33 1/3 percent, a blanket percentage change (increase or decrease), called an ‘equalization factor’ or ‘multiplier,’ is applied to all non-farm property to bring the assessment level to 33 1/3 percent.”

There are two factors in determining the actual tax that’s charged on a property: The property’s assessed value and the tax rates set by the taxing bodies in whose territory the property is.

In Kewanee, taxpayers saw decreases in tax rates from the city, the school district and other taxing bodies. That, combined with a negative multiplier, should result in somewhat lower bills for most local taxpayers.

The sales ratio studies are done at the township level, and any multiplier is applied to all properties in the township. However, this is done only if there are at least 25 property sales in the township in the prior year.

“All townships with less than 25 useable sales are grouped together and reported in the All Others category,” the Department of Revenue website says.