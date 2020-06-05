The Kewanee Police Chief, the mayor, a city council member and the director of parks lent their support to the “Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest” scheduled for Saturday.

Earlier this week, Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley released a statement in support of the rally, organized by two former Kewanee residents. In his statement Ainley said the Kewanee Police Department looked forward to assisting with the peaceful protest.

“Department personnel and city leaders have met with one of the organizers and have discussed the route and details for the protest. The city has been in contact with IDOT reference permits for the route,” the statement read.

The route will begin at the Kewanee City Hall at 1 p.m. Protesters will leave city hall and walk down several blocks to Northeast park.

“The organizers look forward to a good crowd and a peaceful march,” the chief’s statement said. “We hope everyone has their voices heard, and that all participants and residents remain respectful of each other’s rights and property.”

The Kewanee Mayor, Gary Moore, also released a statement in support of the rally and the movement.

“It is time we take a stand for our fellow brothers and sisters,” the mayor said in a written statement to the Star Courier. “If not today, then when? Black lives do matter. It is important we not lose the real meaning behind this movement. We need to stand united as a nation. The fix to this issue begins right beyond the doors of our homes and the corners of our own minds. The children of our communities are the future and it is important to instill good moral values within these children. . . . We can do better and we need to do better. It is time to bridge the gap within our communities.”

Councilman Mike Komnick is not only expressing his support but he and his family plan to march alongside the protesters.

“I will be taking part in the Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Kewanee and showing my support for the Black Lives Matter Movement,” Komnick said in a written statement. “I cannot begin to understand the pain and frustration the black community is feeling right now and has been for far too many years. There is an opportunity to learn, to understand and open a conversation moving forward. For me, it’s time to listen and learn.”

Since the protest will wrap up at Northeast Park, the director of parks and recreation, Brian Johnson, weighed in on the event.

“Obviously, the Kewanee Park District welcomes everyone to use their parks,” Johnson said. “We just ask that people respect the ground and pick up their trash.”

Johnson also wished the group a successful and peaceful protest.

Facing questions and concerns from residents who expressed uncertainty about the motivations behind the organizers’ decision to hold the rally in their hometown, Kentrel Welcome, who attends college in California, told the Star Courier on Wednesday that his decision to do so came about because of the absence of a planned rally in Kewanee.

“I was born and raised in Kewanee and lots of my family live in Kewanee,” Welcome said. “I felt it was important to bring awareness about what is going on to our city.”

The organizers are inviting any resident who would like to march to come to the city hall at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to wear all black and bring signs in support of the movement. They also ask those attending to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.