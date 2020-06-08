FULTON COUNTY-Three local banks have joined forces for the good of the community.

Bank of Farmington, Ipava State Bank, and MidAmerica National Bank have agreed to equally split the loan for Wee-Ma-Tuk Hills Country Club, which has been purchased by a group of shareholders.

“We see this as a project for the entire county,” said Lewis Pigg, President of Ipava State Bank. “The golf course at Wee-Ma-Tuk plays a critical role in economic development. Across all three banks, we felt we needed to work together and do whatever we could to help save the golf course. It’s an investment in our community, quite honestly.” “Besides the obvious economic impacts, the golf course serves as a venue for many local fundraisers. Then there’s the matter of homes located in Wee-Ma-Tuk,” said Joe Higgs, President, Bank of Farmington. “Saving the course is critical to preserving property values. Overall, the loss of the golf course could have a ripple effect on numerous businesses and individuals in the area, not just golfers.” “Wee-Ma-Tuk golf course is such an important part of entertainment and recreation,” said Rick Klinedinst, President & CEO, MidAmerica National Bank. “Golfing is something you can do throughout your life, at any age. It’s a great way for businesses to network, it’s a social outlet, and it’s a form of exercise. I personally have so many great memories of good times on this course, and I want future generations to have a chance at making memories as well.” The group of shareholders had hoped to open the course in early spring, but COVID-19 shut-downs meant postponing all plans. When Governor Pritzker gave the green light for golf courses to open May 1, the project quickly got back on track. Much work has been done over the past couple of weeks to prepare the course to open. Said Pigg, “They will need support in the form of membership, and all involved in this project hope to see the residents of our community take advantage of the golf course.” “We knew that working cooperatively to find a solution would be a win for all involved. The last thing we wanted was to have a recreational void in our community,” said Joe Dietz, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ipava State Bank. Established in 1903, Bank of Farmington is a full-service community bank offering loans, deposit accounts, time deposits, and other banking services that focus on the communities they serve. They pride themselves in offering knowledgeable, efficient service from employees who live, work, and raise their families in the communities of the bank’s locations. Bank of Farmington is located in Canton, Farmington, Peoria, and Williamsfield. More information about Bank of Farmington can be found at www.BankofFarmington.com.

Ipava State Bank has been serving individuals and businesses in central Illinois communities since 1902. Located in Astoria, Canton, Ipava, Lewistown, Peoria Heights, and Washington, Ipava State Bank products and services include mortgages, construction loans, a wide selection of commercial services, and a Trust & Wealth Management division. The bank has grown from a small number of employees when the bank was first established to over 40 employees today. For more information about the bank, visit www.IpavaStateBank.com.

MidAmerica National Bank has offices located in Canton, Cuba, Henry, Lewistown, and Macomb and provides full-service banking to its customers. Throughout its history, MidAmerica National Bank’s principal guiding force has been the desire to serve the community and its residents. They pride themselves on local decision making at each banking center and in their employees’ community involvement in area organizations and events. Visit their website at www.midnatbank.com for more information.