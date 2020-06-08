CANTON-President of Canton Rotary, Rolf Sivertsen, spoke with fervor at the beginning of their regular meeting noting on a trip to Washington D.C., along with his two sons who were young at the time, were standing outside the Capitol Building when they saw Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister.

Sivertsen relayed, Prime Minister Modi was extremely kind, walking along the fence line, (in place to protect dignitaries and the like from possibly being hurt) shaking the hands of those standing on the other side.

Said Sivertsen, “He shook hands with me and my two boys, who were young at the time. It was amazing….something I will never forget!”

Much like the rest of us, plans for the ‘norm’ have had to be re-arranged or adjusted to accommodate for COVID-19

Provided such information, Canton Rotary President SIvertsen, reached out to the Rotary Club of Ahmedabad West District 3054.

Sivertsen said at the beginning of the meeting the event was beyond exciting for the Canton Rotary Club, “I’ve conducted meetings as a member of other clubs, but none I’ve interacted with that took place across the world and on different days (It was Wednesday in Canton, but already Thursday in India).

Each Canton Rotarian present introduced themselves including Pat Stanko whose husband, also a Rotarian, noted it was his wife’s birthday the following day.

Given it was already Thursday in India, the members, communicating via Zoom, sang the birthday song to Mrs. Stanko in which Canton Rotarians happily joined.

Henry Thakkar introduced the President of Rotary Club Ahmedabad West District 3054 which is one of the largest districts in the world, Rtm Kalpesh Shah, who’s has been an active member of the Club since 2012. He is supported by his wife and children in the activities of the club. He is always eager to help the need of children and schools to impart education and learning in the best possible manner.

Among distinguished Indian Rotary Club members was the late Mohamet Ghandi.

District 3054 discussed, with Canton Rotary, the possibility of having another meeting to discuss an exchange program whereby members of Canton Rotary would travel to India and vice-versa.

As one of the Rotarians from India said, “India is a wonderful country with lots of cultural things to do.”

Further, they noted there is a ‘Friendship Exchange’ program, “If a meeting leads to something, and we hope it leads to something and hope it leads to a Friendship Exchange. We can find a way to work together on projects.”

Sivertsen said he was intrigued by the concept of the ‘Friendship Exchange’, “How would you envision it working?”

One of the Indian counterparts replied, “It’s a long trip—it can’t be short—not a one week visit. We would have families host, show you around, then you are on your own, explore India on your own.”

As far as costs?

That befalls hosts and travelers who take care of all expenses.

“For one week we see and talk about projects each other are working on while the other week guests are able to do whatever they would want on their own. It is doable.”

The Rotary Club from India is incredibly involved with the education of youth.

One such project is Project Dignity. The Club works with the Municipal School Board to join hands to educate young ladies in seventh and eighth grades of the Municipal Schools about personal hygiene, sanitation and the importance of easy to use sanitary napkins for their well being. This helps the young ladies to continue their school activities without a break during their period.

Prior, they had to stay home from school.

In 2019-20 they provided sanitary napkins to 18,200 girls in 295 Municipal schools in Ahmedabad per month with an average cost of $3 per girl per year. The annual cost of approximately $5,000 is met by the Club through public and corporate donations apart from fundraising activities initiated by club members.

Further, they hold Medical Check Up Camps. The Club conducts camps in schools, communities, corporate factories for eyesight, cataracts, blood donation, Cancer Awareness for the benefit of under privileged children.

The Club also supports three Rotaract Clubs out of which one is Blind Rotaract Club which is the only of its kind in the world. The Rotarcators help the Club in their activities and also conduct their own programs helping other blind children in pursuit of education and other self-improvement activities.

Their Indian counterparts had questions for Canton Rotary as well.

Rotarian, Kim Bunner, said Canton Rotary has approximately 125 members.

They support nursing students by presenting two endowed scholarships each year at Spoon River College.

They also focus a lot of their energies on the youth of the community.

One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is their annual fruit sales.

Over the years they have been involved with inbound and outbound youth exchanges

Sivertsen said he wants to continue the ambassadorship they have started to meld with Rotary Club of Ahmedabad West District 3054, “Continuing the ambassadorship confirms we are doing as much as we can for the Club, community and country as a whole. It is a fine opportunity to work together. I’m looking forward to a wonderful, permanent relationship,” he reiterated with Ahmedabad West, District 3054.