FULTON COUNTY-Cover crops are becoming more widely used by farmers in the area. Last fall we had rye seed flown on a couple of corn fields. While the corn was still standing, the rye germinated and grew last year, it was dormant over the winter and greened up again this spring. One of the reasons to use a cover crop is to help prevent soil erosion in fields. The rye roots hold the soil in place during a rain storm, when typically the old corn or soybean roots wouldn't.

Since rye doesn't winter kill, it had to be sprayed this spring with a herbicide to kill it. This was done when the rye was about a foot to two feet tall. I planted soybeans into the dying rye this spring. The dead rye also covers the bare soil to help prevent weed growth. There are challenges of using rye as a cover crop, this field did not dry out as quickly as a neighboring field without a cover crop so I had to wait a couple of days to plant this field. I also had to make some adjustments to my planter to make sure the soybean seed was being planted correctly in the soil.

We'll be watching this field to see how well the rye prevents weeds from growing. This fall we'll compare the yield of this field to a neighboring field that didn't have a cover crop.