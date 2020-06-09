KEWANEE - Shawna M Rosenow, 42 of Buda, passed away

Sunday May 31st in her home in LaSalle.

Shawna was born December 15, 1977 in Kewanee, the Daughter of Dale & Patricia (Foltz) Rosenow.

She graduated from Bureau Valley in 1996, and went to IVCC in 2007 for nursing and became a CNA.

Survivors include her mother Patricia Rosenow of Wyanet, son Austin 19 of Bloomington, daughter Shayla 16 of Henry, son Prestin 13 of Neponset, 4 sisters, Brenda, Pam, Vicki and Heather and 4 brothers, Phil, Terry, Don and Jeff.

Shawna was preceded in death by her father, Dale E Rosenow Jr.

Cremation rights have been accorded, and private family grave side services will be held at a later date.

