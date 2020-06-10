WASHINGTON –Wednesday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) hosted Dr. Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, for a teleconference with librarians from across Illinois’ 17th Congressional District – including those from our largest cities to the smallest towns, including the Rockford and Rock Island areas – to provide resources for those impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Dr. Hayden presented digital resources accessible through the Library of Congress to engage with families and children, lifelong learners, online collections and exhibitions, professional development webinars and more.

“Libraries provide a tremendous amount of resources to our communities and we must help them get through these difficult times,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “Every time I visit one of our local libraries to deliver books from the Library of Congress, I see firsthand just how much support they provide our communities and how they can bring people together. I thank Dr. Hayden for joining us today and for presenting what programs and resources have been made available online so Illinoisans can continue to learn and access new information.”

On the teleconference, local libraries expressed how COVID-19 has impacted their operations. For example, as libraries shift to curbside pickup, they are losing out on typical foot traffic in the area and are confronted with the unexpected costs of quarantining materials that have been checked out for an extended period of time to ensure public safety. Library staff have been required to purchase additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to disinfect materials prior to making them available to the general public again, which increases the importance of having digital materials readily available for our communities to check out and explore.

Congresswoman Bustos has been a longtime supporter of the Library of Congress’ Surplus Book Program, which was established to help provide excess books to libraries across America as well as qualified non-profit institutions. Since 2017, Congresswoman Bustos has visited 58 rural libraries to donate 2,900 books.