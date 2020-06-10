When it comes to fireworks, Kewanee is experiencing a boom this year.

Step out your door almost anytime in the past few weeks and you’ve likely heard a big boomer go off somewhere in your neighborhood.

Police say complaints are up — as are the power and quantity of the fireworks being purchased by residents.

“We have been getting a lot of complaints,” said Police Chief Troy Ainley. “You can tell from you’re hearing that they are getting bigger. They seem to get larger and larger every year.”

Ainley and Fire Chief Kevin Shook are speculating that the increase is related to the cancellation of this year’s annual city display — along with displays across the state that have succumbed to COVID-19 restrictions.

Shook said he understands the need for people to celebrate after all of the social distancing efforts of 2020, “But the fireworks are best left to the professionals who are trained to use them.”

Shook said the city has been “very fortunate” to not have had any serious fireworks injuries or house fires caused by fireworks since he’s been chief. But that could change with one misfired rocket.

“They’re going to drop on bushes or dry grass, places that can ignite fairly easily,” he said, adding that low-bursting rockets could also set a house roof on fire. “They don’t just flare for two seconds and they’re gone.”

He said the danger is exacerbated by fireworks being shot from a backyard of a landlocked neighborhood, where houses are packed together. One issue is that backyard fireworks varieties don’t travel as high as in the bigger, professional displays.

There is a permitting process in Kewanee to legally own or shoot fireworks, but it requires an operator’s license and $1 million liability insurance policy. Shook said that’s why his department doesn’t see many applications made through the city.

“It’s not easy getting a fireworks permit,’ He said.

There also is a fine structure under city ordinance, which Ainley said could be as high as $500 for anyone shooting off fireworks illegally. It also is against Illinois law.

But police have a hard time enforcing those laws. One reason is that so many people are willing to cross state lines to buy fireworks illegally, which presents a mass-enforcement issue. Another is trying to pinpoint where fireworks are being set, made more challenging by savvy residents who space out their display to avoid detection.

“It can be a struggle to locate exactly where something is coming from,” Ainley said. “It seems worse this year because there’s no Fourth of July (display).”

And while complaints are up, he said it can be hard for some residents to turn in a neighbor — which makes it hard for police to fully respond.

“These can be very dangerous and we’ll keep trying to track them down,” he said, “but we need the public to help us.”

Ainley said the number of illegal burning complaints are also up this year, which he also contributes to changes in the schedule due to the pandemic. He said the department usually works with homeowners to give them verbal warnings before writing a ticket.

“We don’t want to write someone a notice, but most people know the rules,” he said.

“Burn Days” in Kewanee are from 8 a.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays, during the months of April, May, June, September, October and November.

The fire department can prohibit burning on a defined burn day if wind or drought conditions persist.