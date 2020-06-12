How long will it take Kewanee’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown?

Not all that long, Mark Mikenas thinks.

Mikenas, the executive director of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, said this week that the local economy hasn’t really been as hard-hit as some other parts of the country, or by the stay-in-place order issued in March by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Mikenas pointed out that major retail stores like Walmart, Menards and the city’s two supermarkets were deemed “essential” under the governor’s order and have remained open. So have convenience stores, restaurants and other businesses.

In fact, he said, some store managers he’s spoken with have reported having their best-ever months during the pandemic, as shoppers have stocked up on supplies to get them through the lockdown.

Restaurants can now be open to diners, although they have to be seated outdoors. But Mikenas pointed out that some local restaurants appear to be doing enough business with drive-up customers and delivery that their owners haven’t seen the need to implement open-air dining.

Some local stores, however, have either closed altogether or greatly curtailed their sales during the shutdown.

Managers of those stores have told Mikenas that while the loss of business has hurt, they expect to survive until they can fully reopen.

At one local store, Breedlove’s, they decided to put some of their inventory of garments for sale online — and were surprised when they received more than 50 orders the first day, from all over the country.

Mikenas said the people hardest-hit by the economic slowdown will probably be non-profit organizations — such as the chamber, where Mikenas has voluntarily “laid himself off” and is stopping by the office for a few hours each day to handle calls from the public.

Those organizations, he said, rely on contributions from businesses as well as individuals, and those donations might dry up until the pandemic passes.

Mikenas bases his diagnosis of the health of the local economy on retail sales, which had been trending upward before COVID-19 hit. He said he won’t know the full impact of the governor’s stay-in-place order until the second-quarter sales report comes in from the state. That might not be until early autumn.

But he added, “We’re probably going to get by okay.”