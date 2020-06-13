Due to an editing mistake, a cutline for a photo appearing in Thursday's Star Courier incorrectly conflated a call for a Black Lives Matter boycott against La Gondola restaurant with another, separate protest against the restaurant.

BLM organizers called for a boycott of the restaurant at a community rally last weekend after derogatory racial comments from a restaurant employee who is the son of the owner were revealed publicly on social media.

The comments by the employee are also at the heart of the second boycott and protest call, made by the family and friends of a woman who say the employee battered her.

There have been no arrests or charges to support the allegations.

The photo, which showed the woman's supporters carrying signs in front of the restaurant, incorrectly attributed the protest to the Black Lives Matter boycott call.

BLM organizer Taurean Bond says the group supports the second protest as well.