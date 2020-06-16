CANTON—Elnora L. Urton, 83, Canton, passed away at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at The Loft in Canton. She was born March 30, 1937 in Golden to Gerhard and Anna (Ihnen) Saathoff. She married Paul L. Urton Sept. 21, 1958 in Golden. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2007.

Elnora was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are four children, Gary (Stacey) Urton, Weedville, Pennsylvania, Bruce Urton of Canton, Todd (Judy) Urton, Canton, , and Julie (David) Strevils of Church Hill, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Amanda Urton, Anthony Baker, Jacob (Sabrina) Urton, and Arley Urton; five step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Gabriel Urton; one brother, Johnny (Elaine) Saathoff, Quincy; and one sister, Verna (the late Donald) Shephard, Clayton.

Elnora enjoyed sewing, gardening, and watching and feeding her birds and squirrels. She had an interest in Eagles.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

Pastor Curtis Atchley will officiate. Memorials can be made to Donors Choice. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com