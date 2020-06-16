James D. Miller, 87, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Sunday June 14, 2020 at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville, Illinois.

He was born April 2, 1933 in Galesburg, Illinois to Walter and Desdemona Allen Miller; he married Florine Davis on Jan. 17, 1957. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Kevin Miller of St. Peters, Missouri, Kary (Darcy) Miller of Ely, Iowa, Kolette Miller of Lone Tree, Colorado; 4 grandchildren, Daniel, Grant, Ameilia, and Bryce Miller.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Miller and sister Ann Miller Dietrick.

He served in the Army Company “C” 533 Engineer Battalion during the Korean War. He received his Bachelor of Science from Western Illinois University.

Jim taught Architectural Drawing at Dundee High School, Industrial Arts and Shop classes at Edison Jr. High School, he was the Director of the Physical Plant at Western Illinois University from 1967-1976, worked as a Plumber and Pipefitter and retired from the City of Macomb as Building and Zoning Plumbing Inspector. He was a Licensed Plumber for 50 years.

He was a member of the Macomb American Legion and VFW, elected Chalmers Township Supervisor on the McDonough County Board and served on the McDonough County YMCA Board.

Cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the McDonough County Humane Society or McDonough District Hospital.