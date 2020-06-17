"The future won't stop... Neither should you," is the message from Black Hawk College to recent high school graduates facing the uncertainty of the days ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like everyone else, BHC converted all classes at its Moline and Kewanee campuses to online delivery in March and is now offering summer classes online.

Right now, administrators are trying to figure out will happen when fall semester begins Aug. 17.

At the East Campus, Executive Dean Jeffry Hawes said all courses except for welding were able to be delivered in an online format this spring.

"However, this did take creative organization on behalf of the college, faculty and staff," Dr. Hawes said. "For example, Gary Werkheiser, agricultural mechanics instructor, developed home-based lab experiences that would meet the objectives for a mechanics based course. The college provided engines and other resources that students could check out, similar to a process one would use to check out a book at the library, so that they could complete the work from home."

He said faculty and staff have been very creative in finding ways to deliver course content that would help students to achieve their academic goals as they work toward degree completion.

Fall registration is going as well as can be expected in the current socially restricted environment, he said. As of June 8, the East Campus of Black Hawk College had a headcount of 291 students registered — 36 percent of the Fall 2019 enrollment.

Hawes said the college is uncertain how COVID-19 will effect enrollment figures, including out-of-state students, a factor BHE relies on more than most community colleges.

"As an open-enrollment institution, recruitment and enrollment services continue their work right up to the first day of classes,” he said. “At this point, the college believes enrollment will be impacted, but it is difficult to anticipate the degree of the impact until we are closer to the start of the semester.”

As for whether classes will be in-person, online, or a combination of the two, Hawes said the Illinois governor’s Restore Illinois plan, coupled with the recommendations of the Illinois Department of Health, will guide the college’s plans for course delivery for the fall semester. Black Hawk College is currently in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan and the college is working on a plan for course delivery for fall that will align with the state recommendations. The are hopeful the state will reach Phase 4 by then, a period that would allow class-size gatherings.

The impact of unemployment and the pandemic may also result in more area high school graduates choosing to stay closer to home for their education.

"I do think it (pandemic) had and will continue to have an effect (on enrollment),” said Samantha Rux, admissions advisor for the East Campus. "We're hoping parents and students may be more willing to attend a local community college given the uncertainty of universities opening fully this fall. I would think if classes were online at some of these institutions that students and their parents would rather save money if they can by taking those same classes with BHC. There’s also the risk of contracting COVID-19 in a university setting, and some people may not be willing to take that risk."

Rux said BHC is better equipped to help recent grads “catch up” from finishing out high school in an online environment.

"Like anything, there are people who are better online learners, but BHC can help to close that gap and prepare students for the next step,” she said. “We do that already, but there may be a larger population looking for a more personalized educational experience given the current situation."

Black Hawk College now offers an Associate in Arts degree that can be completed entirely percent online. Classes start in August and October.

“Being closed since mid-March has also given BHC a chance to lay plans for the fall, create content that is relevant to the current norm of Zooming and remote work," said Rux. "For all of the negative things being in the midst of a pandemic has caused, I’m inspired by the resilience, flexibility, and innovation of our students, faculty and staff. It has forced us to think outside the box to continue to deliver high quality education."

Black Hawk East has traditionally been the choice of many graduates from area high schools. For the past three years Rux has scheduled spring College Signing Days to recognize those seniors with intentions of attending BHE in the fall. This year that didn't happen due to the pandemic, but she was able to provide numbers of students from five area schools who applied but had not yet registered. At Kewanee High School, 31 of a class of 112 seniors had applied, and 10 of 40 seniors at Wethersfield for a combined total of 41 from Kewanee. That compares to a combined total of 44 students from both high schools last year. At Stark County, 10 of 47 seniors indicated intentions to continue their education at the East Campus of Black Hawk College; at Annawan, it was 8 of 22 seniors. The number that most stands out is Galva, where 27 seniors in a class of 38 indicated their preference for BHE.

"There is typically a high percentage coming from Galva, and in my opinion, I think BHE is becoming a more attractive and viable option for all of our communities," Rux said. "We did a couple of free application days in the fall, and Galva brought out most of their senior class, so, the data may be a little skewed as far as actual enrollment. It's also important to note that overall these are applicants and not necessarily enrolled students."

East Campus awarded associate degrees to 134 students this spring, including 33 from Kewanee and Wethersfield, 10 from Galva, seven from Toulon and Wyoming (Stark County), and six from the Annawan school district. Several who received associate degrees had also just received their high school diploma by taking dual credit courses.

"Black Hawk College is poised to serve our students in the best way possible, regardless of what will come this fall," said Rux. "As of now, we are planning for a normal start to the semester (with appropriate precautions, of course), but are planning several options should we have to alter instruction."