Kewanee School Dist. 229 will go into the new fiscal year with several positive fund balances, but Supt. Chris Sullens warned of fiscal storm clouds on the horizon.

In a budget meeting held prior to the board’s regular June meeting Monday, Sullens said the fate of the state’s new Evidence Based Funding model — which supplied millions of additional revenue to rural districts across Illinois in attempt to improve funding equity — hangs in the balance as the state struggles to meet the demands of fighting the virus.

“It’s going to be flatline next year,” Sullens said of the state’s decision to hold back on providing the additional $350 million it had promised annually under the EBF model. It would have been the third year of increased funding.

“Before the economy did get stalled, things were looking pretty good,” he said.

Right now, after final adjustments, Dist. 229 will end up with positive balances in two of its three major fund categories — the education and building funds — of at least $200,000. The transportation fund has run about $200,000 in the red, that because of the state being behind on its final $180,000 payment. The third payment, which Sullens told the board last month he was worried the district might not receive, only recently arrived.

“We did receive one more state payment for transportation, which was a nice surprise,” he said.

He said all of the uncertainty, including whether state revenue projections are accurate amid an uncertain recession, makes it hard to plan a budget.

“When we look at the budget process,” Sullens said, “you’re looking at your best projections. You try to do your best job of forecasting, but sometimes things come up. Who knew what COVID-19 was back in September?”

An additional $680,000 in COVID relief funds has allowed the district to purchase 1,800 new student Chromebooks and accompanying teachers’ laptops. It also purchased a van to transport meals.

Sullens said school officials are waiting to see if more relief funding will be made available to the states by the federal government, and whether Illinois will spend any of it on education.

The board unanimously approved the amended budget.