Carolyn Sue Piper, 78, of Olney, passed peacefully surrounded by love on June 18, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1942 in Richland County, IL to the late Brucie Orval Webber and Alberta (Blackford) Mowrer. In the summer of 1956, she met the love of her life Cecil Eugene Piper. They were married in Sumner, IL on October 10, 1958 and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Carolyn is survived by husband, Cecil Piper; daughter, Pamela Murray of Olney; son, Greg Piper (Susan) of Granger, IN; grandchildren, Candice (Matt Broussard) Murray of Park City, UT, Chase (Shanna Gatesman) Piper of Chicago, and Connor Piper of Chicago; brothers, Robert (Cindy) Webber, Richard (Kathy) Webber, Chris (Linda) Mowrer, and Arlie Mowrer; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billie Joe Webber; son-in-law, Douglas Murray.

In 1971, Carolyn earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Olney Central College, Olney, IL and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1988 from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, IL. She was a member of the Epsilon Eta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Organization which recognized superior scholarship and leadership in Nursing. From 1971 to 1975, she worked as a nurse in the operating room and on the surgical floor at Richland Memorial Hospital. In 1975 and for the following 10 years, she worked with Dr. J. H. Pass, General and Thoracic Surgeon, at the Weber Medical Clinic, Olney, IL. After his retirement, her nursing career continued at the Weber Medical Clinic where she worked with Dr. J. deNatale, General and Thoracic Surgeon, the Ophthalmology department and as a float nurse until her retirement. She was a compassionate, dedicated and highly professional nurse for many years in this community.

Memorials can be sent to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In accordance to the restrictive times in which we currently live, there will be a small Graveside Service at 10:00am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Crest Haven Memorial Park. The service will be available via livestream.

"God chooses what we go through in life, we choose how we go through it."