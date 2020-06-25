Kewanee High School seniors have already walked the stage (each one by themselves and at a pre-scheduled time), but their achievements are still echoing the halls.

The Star Courier traditionally has run awards winners along with photos of large groups of smiling faces — but thanks to COVID-19, that wasn’t possible this year.

"Usually we would have a couple of pictures," said Mary Simaytis, the school’s registrar and athletic director secretary. "But this year we did individual graduations so we don't really have any group photos of the winners."

Area businesses and individual benefactors also stepped up big for the Class of 2020 this year, supplying more than $96,000 in scholarship money for KHS seniors.

Since there are no group award-winner photos, it was decided to at least run photos of some of the top award-winners for 2020, which include Gracey Damron, Cris Fernandez Palos, Alexandro Salazar and April Lambert.

Other award winners include:

Amanda Aldred: Christiansen Family Band Scholarship; the Henry Hill Memorial Award; John Philip Sousa Band Award; Kewanee Music Boosters Scholarship

Vesenia Almanza: Rodney Rogers Memorial Medical Arts Award

Carter Bates: Dean L. Bates Scholarship; George Cernovich Auto Service scholarship; John B. Heartt Memorial BHE Mechanics Scholarship

Gage Behnke: FFA Alumni Scholarship; Matthew Scott Memorial Award; The National Arion Foundation Award - band; Rumbold Valley Farms Award

Anabel Bodine: American Legion Post #31 Scholarship

Savanna Bruno; Margaret Ririe Memorial Award; Patricia (Snider) Sullens Cheerleading Award; Ruth and Edmond Beauprez Memorial Scholarship

Samuel Burkhart: Dean L. Bates Scholarship; Dr. Robert Breedlove Memorial Athletics Scholarship; Harriett McCarthy Math Scholarship; The Laurence Horler Scholarship - co-winner

Lions Club Plaque

Ruth Camacho: The Marvin Damron Memorial Scholarship

Simeon Campbell: Class of 1934 Memorial Scholarship Award; Gary L. Zarvell Memorial Scholarship

Diamond Coleman: Family & Consumer Sciences Advisory Council Award; Hilding beck scholarship

Payton Conner: the Agriculture Advisory Council; the Bradley & Joanne Waugh Family Memorial Award; Dean L. Bates Scholarship; FFA alumni scholarship

Santos Contreras: Doctor Smith Loyalty Award; Hilding Beck Scholarship; Kewanee Soccer Scholarship

Xavier Crowe: Industrial Education Award and Balen and Mary Landis Plaque; Richard A. Ruzas, Jr. Memorial Track award

Gracie Fitzsimmons: Ethel C. Tillman Scholarship

Duriel Gonzalez Tirado: Geoffrey R. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship

Alysa Gorden: FFA Alumni Scholarship

Benjamin Hand: National School Choral Award

Riley Hansen: the Grace Hepner Memorial Award; Hilding Beck Scholarship; Ken Fristad Memorial Golf Scholarship

Haley Heeren: Anna L. Sheahan Memorial Scholarship: D.A.R. Good Citizen Award; the Harriett McCarthy Math Scholarship; the Kiwanis Cup; the Lions Club Plaque; Pauline Scott Memorial Award; Reeser Family Scholarship

Brianna Henderson: the National Arion Foundation Awards - choir

Tyler Diego Jackson: the Martin Rapczak & Rodney Rogers Memorial Patriotism Award

Eleni Karamajanes: Kewanee high school Class of 1957 Scholarship

Drake Keel: Hilding Beck Scholarship

Lottie Moore: Richard Mautino Memorial Government Service Learning Award; Robert A. Grabbe Memorial Award

Shelbi Murphy: the Chamber of Commerce Award; R. Lynn Saey Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Newman: Robert A. Grabbe Memorial Award

Blaine Pickering: Brian P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship; Robert E. Breedlove Scholarship

Kavon Russell: the DavidH Hepner Football Memorial Award; the Jerry Nell Memorial Award

Carson Sauer: the DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award; FFA Alumni Scholarship

Trevor Simaytis: Dean L. Bates Scholarship; the Frank and Fannie lLay Kewanee High School Award

Harrison Smith: Barry Lee Ensley Memorial Award; Belle Alexander Dennis Scholarship; Christiansen Family Fine Arts Scholarship; the Harriett McCarthy Math Scholarship; the Katie Woods Creative Spirit Award; the Lions Club Plaque; Norma Barto Memorial Scholarship

Nolan Stout: Geoffrey R. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship

Trenton Terry: American Legion Post #31 Scholarship; the Bernie Vanwassenhove-Johnson Scholarship Award; Christiansen Family Education Scholarship; Dr. Ronald Thompson Memorial Scholarship; the Laurence Horler Scholarship, co-winner; the Lions Club Plaque; Mattingly Student Council Leadership Award

Lanay Thorp: the Susan Smith Memorial Plaque

Tristan Tucker: the Bradley Wessels Memorial Award; the Joe Hill Memorial Award

Corbin Vandesampel: Christiansen Family 4-year/3-sport Athletic Scholarship; the Elk's Trophy; Hilding Beck Scholarship

Gage Williams: Doctor Smith Loyalty Award

Logan Zarvell: Christiansen Family Healthcare Scholarship; Glidden Family Scholarship; the Lions Club Plaque; Robert L. Petersen Memorial Award