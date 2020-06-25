Wethersfield High School’s Project Graduation, a parent-led initiative, will conduct a parade and cookout on Sunday, June 28.

The event coincides with the virtual graduation ceremony, which will be 2 p.m. the same day.

The video, a compilation of students being individually filmed receiving their diplomas during the first three days of June, has been edited into a ceremony that will be streamed through geese230.com. Jason Phelps, who is the technology coordinator for the school, was involved in the editing.

Community members are invited to login and watch the ceremony. The Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast on the school's website, www.geese230.com, at 2 p.m. Those wishing to "attend" should go to the website, find the picture of the Class of 2020 and click on the button that says "Watch Graduation Here."

Winners of scholarships will be announced during the livestream, which is something students won’t know about in advance. There will also be the customary speeches and graduates will be introduced and recognized.

Parents are hosting a car parade for the graduates. Students are asked to line up at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 5 p.m. Students are encouraged to tastefully decorate their vehicles.

The parade starts at Wethersfield High School, goes south along Willard Street, turns left on West McClure Street, turns left at Beach Street along Windmont Park, then turns left again onto West Garfield to the school.

The cookout will be at the Shelter House at Windmont Park until 9 p.m. Students that wish to attend must receive an on-site health screening. Social distancing and masks are recommended.