VICTORIA – Merwin DeWolfe, 91, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.

He was born April 6, 1929 and went to Galva High School. He married Mary Shively and later married Shirley Thorne.

Merwin had worked at the Galva Foundry until his retirement and then farmed on the family farm, raising cattle and hay. He enjoyed stray cats, watching the deer, hunting, fishing, taking care of his huge gardens and especially enjoyed being with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Lonnie DeWolfe and his granddaughter, Tricia Anderson. Survivors include his four children; Diana (Ray) Weir of Washington, IL, Vicky Hadaway of Lake Havasu, AZ, Kenny (Terry) DeWolfe of Cambridge and Debbie (Gil) Eaton of Florida, his grandchildren; Derek Anderson, Kami Anderson, Jeff Moore, Jeremy Moore, Jason Thompson, Brent DeWolfe, Bridget DeWolfe, Ben DeWolfe, Shannon DeWolfe, Andrew DeWolfe, Tracy DeWolfe and Matthew DeWolfe and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, June 28 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Karen Martin will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic, Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center or to OSF Hospice, all in Peoria.