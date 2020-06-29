Services with Military Honors for Earl F. Etheridge, 88 of Aledo, will be Sunday, July 5th at 3:00 PM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. To maintain social distancing, services will be held outside. A drive through visitation will be held from 1 to 3 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Aledo Masonic Lodge or the Aledo United Methodist Church. Private burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Earl died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home.

Earl Freeman Etheridge was born on May 28, 1932 in New Boston, Illinois to Edward & Helen (Riddell) Etheridge. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a United States Marine from 1950 to 1954. Earl and Barbara Cushman were married on December 23, 1954 in Alpha, Illinois.

Earl began the Etheridge Tree Service Company, retiring just several years ago. He was a member of the Aledo Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #252; the Mercer County VFW, Post #1571 and the Aledo American Legion, Post #121. Earl enjoyed participating in Rodeos, especially calf-roping and was a member of the International Rodeo Association and the United Rodeo Association. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman and served as a Mercer County Deputy Sherriff for several years.

Those left to cherish Earl’s memory include his wife, Barb; children and spouses: Michael & Lorine Etheridge of Aledo; John & Debra Etheridge of New Boston; LaVerne & Jenelle Etheridge of Swansea, IL; Victoria & Ray Fiedler of Manson, IA and Daryl Etheridge & fiancée, Michelle Salmon of New Boston; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; Siblings: George & Linda Etheridge of Viola; Stuart & Kathy Etheridge of Lynn Center and Elaine & Charles Mandrell of North Dakota. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Marsha Taylor, Janice Brechbiel and Jack Etheridge.